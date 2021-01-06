‘Time to remove the president’: Rep. Crist calls for 25th Amendment after protesters storm Congress

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Representative Charlie Crist joined 8 On Your Side on Monday after protesters swarmed the United States Capitol, forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

While senators were evacuated, Rep. Crist was not at the Capitol but was nearby. He spoke with WFLA anchor Keith Cate and said he was in the process of running an errand just before the incident.

“So I went to my condo, because, you know, those who are debating in the House were pre-selected to the bay for each state that was being challenged today, and then the members were going to go over and vote, once it was right for a vote, which they didn’t expect to be until 4 p.m.,” he said.

He does not know when the election certification process might continue.

Rep. Crist also commented on protesters, some of who even entered the Senate Chamber.

He called on President Donald Trump to address the protesters.

“It’s anarchy… I mean, it’s insane. And the president of the United States, President Trump, needs to call on these people to stand down and get out of there and enough is enough. This election is over, and it’s been over, and he needs to stop this, and they’ll only listen to him.”

After his interview, Crist tweeted that “it’s time to remove the President,” referencing the 25th Amendment.

Crist also referenced the provision while speaking with 8 On Your Side and said it would allow for the removal of the president, though he expressed distaste for Vice President Mike Pence as well.

“At least he’s not, you know, a madman, like we’re witnessing today. This is insane. This is horrific,” he said.