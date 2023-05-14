ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young girl in St. Lucie County isn’t letting anything get in the way of her and the ocean – not even a shark attack.

While 13-year-old Ella Reed was having a beach day last Thursday afternoon, things took a turn for the worse. When Reed was out in the ocean on North Hutchinson Island, she was bitten by a shark several times.

Reed, who is never far from the beach, said the shark passed her friend before it took a bite at her stomach, finger, arm and leg.

“It went straight to me and got my stomach first, and I tried blocking it with my arm and my hand and it kind of slipped in and got my finger and my arm,” Reed recalled. “It swooped around and got my leg again. It didn’t really hurt at first because of all the adrenaline. …We were so shocked.”

After the attack, the teenagers got out of the water, and Reed was driven home on a golf cart. When she got home, Reed told her parents what happened. Once her parents realized she wasn’t joking, she was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

“First, initially, I seriously thought it was a prank,” Devin Reed, Ella’s mother, told NBC Affiliate WPTV.

But as terrifying as a shark attack may be, Reed isn’t letting that stop her from catching more waves. The 13-year-old returned to the area where she was bit less than 24 hours after the frightening encounter.