MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The man arrested for blocking former president Trump’s motorcade in downtown Miami on Tuesday spoke publicly for the first time following his release from jail.

Domenic Santana, 61, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence to his person, and obstructing traffic, according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ. He was released after spending the night in jail.

Speaking to reporters, Santana said his message to Trump is: “It’s your day. Now you’re getting locked up.”

As the former president arrived at a Miami courthouse to face 37 federal charges, Santana was outside, holding a sign that read “lock him up,” while dressed in a pinstriped prison jumpsuit with a plastic ball and chain.

Santana said he was trying to get away from a “mob” of Trump supporters who were reportedly hitting him. When he spotted the motorcade, he decided he wanted to show off his sign.

“I just dodged for my safety and all of a sudden there’s the motorcade, and there’s my sign,” Santana said. “And then I got tackled down, simple.”

Earlier that day, Santana was reportedly warned by police to give the Trump supporters space in order to avoid a confrontation. Police said Santana’s actions caused bystanders and members of the media to “storm the street while the defendant yelled at the Trump supporters as to entice them.”

“The defendant’s reckless actions of interrupting the motorcade put the former president’s life in danger,” an officer wrote in Santana’s arrest report, obtained by WPLG.

Santana said that despite the dramatic arrest, he holds no hard feelings towards the officers involved.

“They had to do their job. They didn’t know if I was armed. The police did a great job,” Santana said. “Yeah, it was worth it – look, look, I’m getting the message out – He should have been locked up a long time ago.”

Santana, who is from Cuba, retired in Miami after operating a restaurant in the New York City area for decades. He considers himself a political independent, according to WTVJ.

“A fellow New Yorker can spot a rat a mile away,” Santana said. “Frankly, he should’ve been locked up ages ago. He’s a New York thug.”

Santana reportedly said it wasn’t his first time trying to block Trump’s motorcade and it won’t be his last. The protester said he would “absolutely” do it again.

“No, I’m not done. It’s just the beginning, ” Santana said Wednesday. “Next time I’ll wear an orange one because that’s what’s inside (the jail).”