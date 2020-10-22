‘It was surreal’: Florida man breaks Georgia fishing record with 110-pound catfish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Florida man has broken a record for catching the largest blue catfish in Georgia at 110 pounds.

Tim Trone, of Havana, Florida, took a weekend trip to visit friends in Georgia and to participate in a fishing tournament on the Chattahoochee River.

“The tail comes out the water and all I thought was, ‘Man, I got my 50-pound fish. I’ve got the 50-pounder.’ I’ve been wanting to break 50 pounds. It was surreal to think I got my 50-pound fish,” Trone said.

But Trone got more than that. Previously, his catfish record was 40 pounds. His latest catch was more than twice that weight.

“We pulled it up and it bottomed the scale out. I knew right then I’ve got the Georgia record,” Trone said after the fish was weighed on a 100-pound scale.

Trone had to take the fish to another weighing site to get a more accurate weight to solidify his record.

“I went over there, we weighed the fish, and it comes out to 110 pounds, 6 ounces. And that’s when it hit me, I know I’m completely official, I’ve got the Georgia State Record,” he said.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: