*WARNING: Above video contains graphic material that may not be suitable for some viewers*

COOPER CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week was something of a nightmare for a South Florida delivery driver who had to get surgery after being attacked by a dog while on the job.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, Diana Riveros was making deliveries for Instacart in Cooper City on Oct. 6 when her dashcam captured the horrifying moment.

Video from inside Riveros’ vehicle shows her walking up to the door. Once the door opens, a German Shepard can be seen leaping out at her and continuing to jump at her. She eventually fell to the ground along with the dog.

The woman who answered the door rushed out to help, but Riveros and the dog continued to struggle for several more seconds before she could get free and run back to her car and call 911.

“Help me! Help me!” Riveros could be heard screaming while on the phone with emergency personnel.

In an interview with WTVJ Thursday, Riveros spoke out about her experience, saying she’s been unable to sleep due to the attack.

“It was horrible. I literally cannot sleep,” she said. “Like sometimes I sleep for two hours and I just open my eyes and I just think about the dog.”

According to the news station, Riveros was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. In total, she said she got more than 30 stitches on her arm, hand, foot and leg.

“Lock your dogs because we are the ones who are going to be affected,” she told WTVJ. “You never know how a dog is going to react with certain people.”

Riveros, who’s now been left with big medical bills, said she can’t return to work for several weeks and won’t be able to make money ahead of an “unrelated life-and-death surgery.”

WTVJ reached out to Instacart, which in turn said they were providing support services to Riveros to ensure her well-being and safety following the attack.

“Our teams have reached out to Ms. Riveros to provide a number of support services and ensure her well-being and safety following this incident,” Instacart said in a statement to WTVJ. “We have also provided details about our shopper injury protection offering, which is insurance designed to protect shoppers.”