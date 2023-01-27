TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.

According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Jan. 24, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.

“A driver may not continuously operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane, except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, when preparing to exit the road, street, or highway, or when otherwise directed by an official traffic control device,” the bill states.

The rule would not apply to emergency vehicles, highway maintenance crews, or during construction operations.

Drivers who are stopped for the violation would receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation.

If passed, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

However, Florida state law already requires drivers to travel in “The RIGHT Lane” to “prevent impeding the flow of traffic,” the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ website states.

“Drivers must not continue to drive a vehicle in the far left lane when being overtaken by a faster moving vehicle, unless the driver is preparing for a left-hand turn at an intersection.”

Drivers who fail to move over could receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, also punishable as a moving violation.