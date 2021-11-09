‘Is there somebody in there?’: Video shows cops shatter window, pull woman from sinking car in Florida canal

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) — The Port Orange Police Department released this bodycam footage showing officers rescue a woman from a sinking car on Friday.

The officers responded to a call about a crash that night and realized a driver was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived, according to police.

The officers in the video call out for the person inside. Once in the water, they break the car window and pull the driver out of the sinking car.

“This is another great example of Port Orange police officers’ daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger,” the department said on Facebook.

