TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida recovers from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Internal Revenue Service announced that storm victims have until Feb. 15, 2023 to file for individual and business tax returns, or make tax payments.

Additionally, hurricane victims will receive tax relief.

Florida taxpayers affected by the storm’s damage will have “penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Sept. 23, 2022, and before Oct. 10, 2022, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Oct. 10, 2022.”

Additionally, the “Feb. 15, 2023, deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Jan. 17, 2023 and to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023,” according to the IRS announcement. Businesses with an original or extended due date also have the additional time, including calendar-year corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17, 2022.”

For individuals filing claims for disaster loss on their tax returns, the IRS said htey should put “FL Hurricane Ian” in bold letters at the top of their tax forms and include the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration for the hurricane, DR-4673-FL on returns.

Other relief from the IRS for tax purposes include a waiving of “usual fees and requests for copies of previously filed tax returns.”