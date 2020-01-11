Iranian man arrested with weapons, $22,000 in cash near Mar-a-Lago, police say

PALM BEACH, Fla (WFLA/CNN) – An Iranian man carrying a machete, several knives, and cash was taken into custody in Florida Friday morning.

Masoud Yareilzoleh was arrested by Palm Beach police after they got a call telling them about a suspicious person.

Yareilzoleh reportedly had a machete, two knives and $22,000 in cash on him when police caught up with him. Authorities believe Yareilzoleh is an Iranian national.

He was arrested on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, which is around 4 miles from Mar-a-Lago.

Police also searched what they believe to be his car, parked at nearby Palm Beach Airport.

Yareilzoleh will be charged with possession of a concealed weapon – a misdemeanor.

