TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida biker, named Alexander “Ozzy” Osborne, died on Nov. 13, 2021, in a motorcycle crash. Now, investigators believe Osborne may have also been shot.

Officials learned that Osborne was heading southbound on the Florida Turnpike after attending a bike event in Central Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help since he was in a rural area and there was a lack of eyewitnesses.

FHP responded to the crash that occurred on the turnpike in Okeechobee County, where they pronounced Osborne dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call FHP.