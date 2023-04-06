(NewsNation) — Law enforcement in Florida have witnesses and critical evidence in the killings of three teenagers.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told NewsNation investigators have a lot of information on the case, even if it has not been released to the public.

“We have to ensure the integrity of the case, the integrity of the investigation,” Woods said.

The first victim, Layla Danielle Silvernail, was found lying in a road next to a dumpster Thursday night in the town of Ocklawaha, WCJB-TV reported. She later died in a hospital.

On Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, two other victims, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, Camille Quarles, were found. The male victim’s name has not been released.

Initially people feared the deaths were the result of a serial killer, but police say they have ruled that out and are focusing on suspects involved in gang activity.

“We have multiple cellphones, we have cellphone data, we have DNA from the vehicle, we have latent prints from the vehicle,” Woods said.

Woods also released a photo of a 2015 Chevy Cruze, seeking any information on the car from between the hours of 10:48 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

There was also a witness who saw the car slowly strike a dumpster.

“The witness also heard the gunshots,” Woods said, though he was not able to say how many shots were heard.