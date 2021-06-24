Investigation underway after Florida police K-9 found dead in patrol vehicle, officials say

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

COCOA, Fla. (WESH) — Officials with the Cocoa Police Department said they are heartbroken to announce the passing of their newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena.

K-9 Zena was discovered dead early Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle, police said.

Her handler found her when he went to check on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Academy in Melbourne.

An active investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and to see if department policies and procedures were followed.

K-9 Zena was donated to the city last August. She was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was trained and newly certified in April for patrol work, police said.

