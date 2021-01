TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities searching for a stolen tiki hut boat in the Florida Keys had little trouble finding the culprit.

The US Coast Guard said crews from their Key West stations had recovered a stolen vessel near Hawk’s Channel. A tanked up thief was found inside.

“The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody,” the agency said on Twitter. “Don’t drink and boat!”