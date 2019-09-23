Internal investigation launched after Orlando officer arrests 6-year-old, 8-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/AP News) — An Orlando police officer’s arrest of a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old in unrelated incidents Thursday has prompted an internal investigation, officials say.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Officer Dennis Turner was working as a School Resource Officer when he made the arrests.

Officials said the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, which Turner did not obtain.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center and then released to family. The 6-year-old was released and returned to school before she was processed.

Officials did not provide information about the circumstances of either arrest, and they did not say what school was involved.

“There will be an internal investigation regarding these incidents,” a news release from the Orlando Police Department said.

Further details were not immediately available.