Injured manatee, calf rescued in Florida waters

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manatee_125631

Generic manatee picture

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — A female manatee and its calf have been rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium. The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside.

Rescuers initially spotted the mother on Tuesday swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage.

On Wednesday, they swam away and disappeared.

After Saturday’s rescue, both were started on antibiotics, and veterinarians will drain liquid or air from the mother’s chest.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota"

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal"

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss