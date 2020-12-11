Injured Florida panther rescued by FWC and Naples Zoo

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an injured Florida panther that was hit by a car Wednesday.

The accident happened on Oil Well Road just west of SR-29 in Corkscrew, FWC officials said. The intersection is just north of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

FWC got the call around 4 p.m. and rushed the animal to the Naples Zoo Glass Animal Hospital for treatment.

The panther went straight to emergency veterinary treatment. The male panther was x-rayed and examined, FWC said. Thankfully no fractures were found.

The panther is recovering and officials hope to release him back into the wild soon.

This is the first wild Florida panther that has been treated in the Glass Animal Hospital at Naples Zoo since it opened just one year ago.