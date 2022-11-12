SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department said the officer was patrolling Coastline Park at around 11:30 p.m. when they came upon a running vehicle backed into a parking spot.

When he went to investigate, the officer found Kaylin Fiengo, 18, dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

Investigators said the victim went to the parking to meet someone, but little else is known about what happened to her.

“The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating,” Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said. “Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community.”

Police ask those with information on the crime to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).