Infant dies after being left in hot car in Florida

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—An infant died in Panama City Wednesday after being left in a hot car for “possibly several hours,” according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Canal Avenue after receiving a call about an infant in distress.

“Deputies arrived and discovered a newborn had been left in a vehicle for possibly several hours, the department said in a Facebook post.

Paramedics began lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful and the child died at the scene.

Deputies say they are speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events and that an investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

