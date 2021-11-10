In-N-Out Burger not coming to Florida, chief legal officer says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Despite attempts by Florida political officials In-N-Out will not be expanding to the Sunshine State.

The buzz on social media caught the eye of Gov. DeSantis, who held a call with the burger chain’s CEO Monday.

“On Monday, November 8, In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a phone call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The phone call was at the request of Gov. DeSantis and the primary purpose was to establish a business relationship. During that call, Gov. DeSantis graciously invited In-N-Out Burger to do business in the state of Florida. While we are thankful for the gracious invitation, In-N-Out Burger has no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida,” In-N-Out Burger’s Chief Legal and Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in an email.

In-N-Out recently found itself butting heads with local governments in California over public health mandates which required customers who wanted to dine indoors to show their vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.

Gov. DeSantis has yet to comment.