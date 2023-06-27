FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) — A caged Chimpanzee was “in awe” seeing the sky for the first time after being caged for 28 years, according to the animal’s carers.

The 28-year-old chimpanzee, named “Vanilla,” left her new enclosure in Florida to see a brand new scenery she’s never seen.

Vanilla was greeted with a hug by a fellow chimpanzee, Dwight, as she left her enclosure, video shared Wednesday shows.

According to the organization, Vanilla spent much of her life in small cages in a now-closed research lab in New York. After the lab, she was transferred to a California sanctuary where she was kept inside a chain-link fence cage. That cage allegedly had no grass and no enriching environment.

“She had never been outside of a lab cage or the garage-sized enclosure she was transferred to in California,” Save the Chimps, a private sanctuary said. “She gets along with all of the other 18 chimps on her island, and has a particularly playful relationship with the alpha male Dwight, from whom she steals food.”

According to the organization, Vanilla is settling in well. When she’s not hanging with the other animals, she can be found on a three-story climbing platform overlooking her new world.