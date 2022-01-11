‘I’m sorry’ note found next to dead 4-year-old, unresponsive mom at Florida resort: deputies

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — A 4-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive at a Kissimmee resort with her mother, deputies say.

According to a release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Star Island Resort Monday in reference to a “suicide attempt.”

Family members told deputies they were unable to get ahold of the mother. Security entered the room and found the woman and her 4-year-old daughter unresponsive on the bed.

The young girl was declared dead at the scene.

The mother had a faint pulse and was rushed to Advent Health Celebration. There has been no update on her condition.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest there were any other individuals involved in the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.