LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida hotel owner alerted detectives to child sex trafficking after confronting occupants in one of the rooms, according to a report from WPTV.

WPTV reported that Richard Baron went to a room at the Lago Motor Inn on Sunday after someone complained that the occupants of that room stole a phone.

Baron saw two minors sitting on a bed with a man, noticed their demeanor, and called police, according to WPTV.

Maria Barrios Calero, 44, reportedly arranged the meet-up between the two girls and Ricardo Flores, 44, at the hotel, where he allegedly paid them for sex, according to the report.

“I’m not a hero, I’m just doing my job,” Baron said. “I try to help somebody always if I can.”

Calero and Flores were both arrested on human trafficking charges, according to WPTV.