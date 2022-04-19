COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was mauled by tigers last month after he entered their cage said he really can’t explain why he did it.

Ignacio Meabe, 48, of Lehigh Acres was severely injured by two tigers named Daisy and Duruba at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, where he worked as a mechanic.

Authorities said Meabe was attacked after the tigers were fed by the caretaker.

According to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH, Meabe said he saw piece of chicken left over in the cage, so he decided to enter.

“I got down on the ground when I throw her the chicken, and the tiger got my hand back and forth,” the mechanic said.

WBBH reported that Daisy, the 18-year-old Siberian tiger, bit Meabe when he tried to pet her head. He tried to use his right hand to fend her off, but then the 15-year-old Bengal tiger Duruba decided to clamp down on that arm.

“The other tiger bite that one,” Meabe told WBBH. “One tiger biting that one, the other this, the right hand.”

Authorities said Meabe was not authorized to have contact with the tigers before the attack. He himself could not explain why he decided to interact with the animals.

“I’m just crazy. I don’t know what happened,” he said.

The attack ended up costing Meabe the tip of his left middle finger. He has regained full motion of his arms, although he is still healing from the incident.

Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue said getting into a cage with tigers is just asking for trouble.

“It’s wrong on so many levels,” she told WBBH. “For someone to feel so comfortable, walking in and touching a tiger, tells you that all of that education around zoos has not worked.”