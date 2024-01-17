TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year-old Florida boy died after he crawled under a moving school bus and was run over on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to an FHP crash report obtained by WESH, the bus driver had just dropped off the boy at the Waterford East Apartment homes on Wharf Lane in Orange County around 4 p.m. Shortly after, the boy ran back toward the bus and crawled underneath it as it was moving.

WOFL reported that the bus driver was unaware of the boy’s actions and ran over him. The boy’s aunt told WOFL that her nephew ran under the bus to chase a football, adding that he was an avid football player.

“It is absolutely devastating for this family that is here, but also for our investigators that have to investigate this type of scene,” said FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Crescenzi said the boy was the only student on the bus.

Kenia Joachim told WESH that her son was best friends with the boy who was killed.

“I’m in shock,” she said. “Almost every day, he would be outside my house, my apartment door, just playing or they would be on the playground playing. It’s crazy.”

Troopers said they are reviewing video from the bus and from a clubhouse to figure out how the tragedy happened.

The 54-year-old bus driver was interviewed. FHP said he had more than a decade of experience.

(WESH)

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said the boy attended Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

The superintendent also released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our precious students who was involved in a bus accident late this afternoon. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the students’ family and school community. To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult especially for family and friends. We will have counselors available for any student or staff member dealing with the news. Please know that OCPS is fully cooperating with the ongoing Florida Highway Patrol investigation, but we ask that you keep the entire Lawton Chiles Elementary School community in your prayers as they grieve the loss of one of their own.”