TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man got arrested after driving drunk with so much alcohol in his system that he was four times the legal limit, according to deputies.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Friday showing a traffic stop on Dec. 22.

Deputies said a concerned citizen called them after seeing a man driving recklessly in the area of State Road 100 West and County Road 202.

During the traffic stop, the unnamed man admitted to being “f— up” and refused to do a sobriety test.

“Cause you’ll probably make me do some dances,” the man said.

A deputy then put the man in handcuffs and admonished him for driving drunk.

“You are super intoxicated and you shouldn’t be driving,” the deputy is heard saying on the video.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s breath alcohol level was .301 when he was examined, nearly four times over the legal limit of .08.

“As the Deputy states in the video, this driver is lucky he didn’t kill someone driving that drunk and he knew he was by his own admission that he was F#@!#!-UP,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “As we head into the New Year’s Eve weekend, remember to DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER!”