TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida man is accused of throwing a 6-week-old puppy against the wall after it pooped in his bed, according to an arrest report.

According to a NBC Miami report, Brayden Chance Niemczyk, 18, was charged with animal cruelty causing death and aggravated assault with a weapon for the incident on Saturday.

Court records said the puppy sustained brain damage and partial paralysis. It received treatment from two animal hospitals before it had to be euthanized. Police said Niemczyk told his mother about what happened and she texted back, “OMG, what is your problem”, to which he replied, “I’m evil”.

Niemczyk is also accused of threatening his mother with a knife after she confronted him about hurting the dog. The arrest report said she kicked him out of the house, but the pair met up later at an animal hospital, where Niemczyk was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail.

The arrest report said Niemczyk admitted to throwing the dog at the wall because he was angry that it pooped in his bed. He also told police that his girlfriend was jealous of the affection he showed the puppy.