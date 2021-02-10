‘I’m a Bucs fan, I’m damn proud of what they did’: DeSantis responds to maskless celebrations around Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed concern about the large maskless crowds seen congregating around Tampa Bay during Super Bowl weekend, slamming the media in the process.

During a question and answer period following his press conference in Venice Wednesday, DeSantis was asked if the large crowds celebrating the Bucs victory worried him, considering reports of a new variant of the virus spreading in Florida.

DeSantis suggested the reporter only cared because it fits a narrative.

“The media is worried about that, obviously,” he said. “You don’t care as much if it’s a ‘peaceful protest,’ then it’s fine. You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like. I’m a Bucs fan. I’m damn proud of what they did.”

The new and more contagious COVID-19 variant originated in the U.K. and was found in Florida at the end of December and in Hillsborough County in late January.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last month that in addition to spreading more quickly, there is some evidence the variant of the virus first identified in London “may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.”

“In terms of the UK variant, here’s what we know. We know, based on all the evidence, that these vaccines are going to be effective against that,” DeSantis said. “If we get the seniors vaccinated, we’re gonna be good.”

DeSantis said if “actual data” comes out suggesting something be done differently with the vaccines to combat the variant, the state will follow that data.