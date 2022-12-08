TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced its newest attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” which is set to open in summer 2023.

The blaster game will “invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains,” according to a press release from the theme park.

The plot of the ride is centered around the “Vicious 6,” at “Villain-Con,” based off the film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

“Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test,” the press release says.

“Villain-Con Minion Blast” will open at the theme park next summer in the park’s new “Minion Land.”

More information on the land, as well as the new attraction, will be revealed online in the coming months.