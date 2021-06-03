Illinois woman travels to Florida, wins $1M from scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Illinois woman’s trip to Florida recently got even better after she purchased a winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 43-year-old Danelia Flores-Garcia of Beach Park, Illinois, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

The Florida Lottery says Flores-Garcia purchased her winning ticket from Greenacres Discount Food, located at 5390 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

