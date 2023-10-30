JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is trying to raise money to remove his 40-foot sailboat that’s been stuck on Jacksonville Beach for a week after the city sent him a notice that he has three weeks to remove it, according to WTLV.

“That’s the notice that they’ve given me until they will remove it, at which point I will not have a boat and I will still owe $15,000 to Jacksonville,” said Luke Rehberg, who owns the boat.

On Sunday, tugboats tried to move the boat, but were unsuccessful, WTLV reported.

“If we connected right now, we would damage their boat and possibly endanger them of becoming another rescue,” Rehberg said.

Rehberg told WTLV he needs about $12,000 to get industrial-grade tugboats in order to remove the boat.

“I appreciate the good will and support and I’ll do my best to get this boat off your beach, but right now, doing what I can,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help him raise the money.