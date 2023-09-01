TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that power will be restored to all Duke Energy customers by Sunday.

The governor said there are still 91,000 power outages reported across the state. There have been 476,000 accounts that have been restored.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said 58 out of 67 school districts across the state have reopened. Only two state universities remain closed following Hurricane Idalia.

A major disaster declaration has been secured for seven counties. A request for more counties to be added to the declaration will be sent Friday.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie announced that five travel trailers will be open in Horseshoe Beach, which was one of the hardest hit areas.