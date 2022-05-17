ORLANDO (WFLA) – Legendary monsters are returning to Universal Orlando Resort for new frights this Halloween season.

The horror icons of Universal Pictures, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, are coming together for the first time in the new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house as a part of Halloween Horror Nights.

Inspired by previous Universal Monsters attractions, this year’s haunted experience resurrects the monstrous triple-threat.

The plot of the haunted house centers around the monsters seeking “The Amulet of Ra.”

Universal said The Wolf Man believes the amulet has the power to finally lift his curse, while Dracula and The Mummy want it for more nefarious means.

“With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans – and only one will survive,” Universal Parks & Resorts said in a press release.

Halloween Horror Nights begins in Orlando on Sept. 2 with ten haunted houses. Event nights will run through Oct. 31.

Universal Parks & Resorts said additional details will be revealed soon.

Tickets are now on sale.

“Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” can also be found at Universal Studios Hollywood this Halloween.