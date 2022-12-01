TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man charged with premeditated murder admitted to stabbing his sister and killing his mom, “because she never pushed me to be a man,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 29, deputies were called to a home in Kissimmee in regard to a possible stabbing. When they arrived, they found one woman dead, and another woman with “severe lacerations” to her hands.

During an investigation, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Matthew Sisley.

Authorities found Sisley a short distance away from the incident.

During an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Sisley confessed to intentionally stabbing his mother and accidentally stabbing his sister.

During the interview, Sisley was asked:

Detective: “Do you think your mom deserved to get stabbed?”

Suspect: “Yes.”

Detective: “Why?”

Suspect: “Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

Detective: “Do you regret doing it?”

Suspect: “No. I would do it again.”

Matthew was booked into the Osceola County Jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and premeditated murder. Authorities said this was an isolated incident.