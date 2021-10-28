‘I will kill people’: 12-year-old Florida student threatens mass shooting

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 7th-grade student was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at Lehigh Acres Middle School.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old child is facing charges after investigators said he made a post on social media threatening to commit a school shooting Wednesday night.

According to WBBH, the threat was a picture of a rifle on a table with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow I will kill the people.”

Detectives searched the 12-year-old’s home and found two airsoft guns inside the boys room and several firearms locked away in a safe elsewhere in the home.

The child has been charged with a threat to conduct a mass shooting.