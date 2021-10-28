‘I will kill people’: 12-year-old Florida student threatens mass shooting

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 7th-grade student was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at Lehigh Acres Middle School.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old child is facing charges after investigators said he made a post on social media threatening to commit a school shooting Wednesday night.

According to WBBH, the threat was a picture of a rifle on a table with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow I will kill the people.”

Detectives searched the 12-year-old’s home and found two airsoft guns inside the boys room and several firearms locked away in a safe elsewhere in the home.

The child has been charged with a threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss