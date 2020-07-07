‘I think my family is dead’: Florida family shot, killed following court dispute over a dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CNN, WPBF) — Florida police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

“If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand up,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascera said. “A little girl calls in saying ‘there’s someone shooting in our house, I think my parents are dead, I think my family is dead.'”

Port St. Lucie police say the suspect and the victims were neighbors who were having a dispute about a dog that was deemed ‘dangerous,’ in court earlier Monday.

“They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim’s house,” Mascera said.

Port St. Lucie police said when they responded to the scene around noon, they found an adult man dead and a 13-year-old girl critically injured. She later died at the hospital.

“The officers and deputies encountered the suspect who was inside the victim’s residence,” Asst. Police Chief Richard Del Toro said. “They exchanged gunfire with the suspect. One of our officers was injured.”

The suspect then retreated inside the victim’s house, leading to a two-hour standoff with police.

When SWAT arrived, they entered the home and found the suspect dead. It is currently unclear how the suspect died.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in the last 20 years,” a neighbor said. “It’s a great neighborhood. Something as crazy as this happening over somebody getting emotional over a dog, is unheard of.”

