‘I think it is sending a message’: Florida man fills pothole with banana tree

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) — A Florida man tired of having to fill potholes on the street near his business decided to switch things up by planting a banana tree in one.

Bryan Raymond, the owner of Progress and Pride Fitness Group, told NBC 2 he planted a banana tree in the middle of Honda Drive in Fort Myers to make a point.\

In the past, Raymond said he’s seen potholes swallow cars near his business. He said the county says the responsibility falls on the business owner to keep the roads in good condition, so he’s taken it upon himself to fill the holes in the street with cement.

“If we have to maintain it and make sure nobody gets hurt, we are going to put something obvious there to make sure nobody gets in the hole,” Raymond said.

“I think it is sending a message,” said Scott Shein, who owns SWFL RV Sales and Rentals, a business nearby. ““I love it, I think it’s hilarious. We should have more of these.”