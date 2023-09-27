TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sliced in the neck by his best friend of 15 years, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The two best buds, the suspect Paul Arnold, and the victim Joel Cham were hanging out at the Arnold’s home in Ave Maria on Sept. 20 when he slashed Cham’s throat, NBC affiliate WBBH reported.

Cham recalled that his friend slit his neck after they were just hanging out in the driveway listening to music.

“Out of nowhere, he said, ‘Sorry I got to do this.’ And he slashed my throat. I just don’t remember how he sliced me. I didn’t feel it, but I saw the blood. I touched my neck and I ran for my life,” Cham told WBBH.

While bleeding and confused, Cham ran down the street, trying to stop the blood and call 911.

In the 911 call, Cham told dispatchers that he was scared and didn’t want to die.

In a statement to WBBH, Cham said he still doesn’t know why his best friend stabbed him, but he does remember him telling him, “Sorry brother.”

Cham says he wakes up every day feeling thankful to be alive.

As of this report, Cham is stitched up and starting physical therapy.

According to police records, Cham’s former friend, Arnold, is facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, and disfigurement.