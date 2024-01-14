TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who confessed to murdering her boyfriend spoke in front of a judge, pleading for mercy before her sentencing.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the former Corrections Officer, Atoya Holmes, shot and killed 52-year-old Verdell Goins in 2021 following their “toxic relationship.”

“I am responsible for the death of Verdell Goins. I pulled the trigger that night. I was fighting for my life, but I am responsible for the death because I was involved in a toxic relationship,” Holmes said in court.

On Friday, Holmes was sentenced to 13 years in prison. She was found guilty of a lesser manslaughter charge in October after initially facing a second-degree murder charge.

“I loved that man,” she said. “And I’m not talking about just a love between a girl, a guy, a man, and a woman. I loved him with something that I can’t even explain.”

On the night of the fatal shooting, the pair were leaving a Miami Dolphins game when they got into an argument after Holmes got upset that Goins was supposedly dating another woman. However, WTVJ reported that Holmes was married to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief at the time.

That’s when Holmes pulled out a gun and shot Goins twice. Before the murder, a witness allegedly saw Holmes punching Goins before the murder, WTVJ reported.

Goin’s family asked the judge for Holmes to face the maximum punishment, 15 years in prison.

“You made the choice to pull out that firearm and you are a law enforcement officer and you if you are pulling out that firearm, you’re pulling it out to use it, and you shot him twice,” the judge said.

Holmes was sentenced to 13 years in state prison and must complete anger management courses after she is released.

Holmes has a history of violence. In 2017, she also shot her son.