TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman accused of killing her daughter reportedly confessed to the murder in a 911 call obtained by WTVJ.

Police said Jellisa Baxter called 911 to report that she killed her 3-year-old daughter at their apartment in North Miami Beach.

Source: WTVJ

“I just killed my daughter,” Baxter casually tells the dispatcher during the call.

The dispatcher asked Baxter how she killed the girl.

“I tried strangling her,” she said. “That didn’t work, so I stabbed her with a knife.”

Police arrived at the apartment and found the 3-year-old dead with stab wounds and a knife next to her body.

Baxter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter is also on an immigration hold since she’s from Jamaica.

“She’s sick,” Baxter’s stepfather Harold Hemmings told WTVJ. “That’s all I can say, she’s sick.”

Hemmings said he only met Baxter and the child once, after Baxter’s mother died of cancer last year.

“She didn’t seem like a bad momma to me,” Hemmings said. “You know, she seemed like she was a good mother.”

According to WTVJ, records show Baxter was unemployed and facing eviction.