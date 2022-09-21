JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a Jacksonville man accused of sexually battering a teenager and trying to lure an 11-year-old into his car.

According to a First Coast News report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incidents occurred on the west side of the city. In the first incident, JSO said an 11-year-old girl was walking home when a red car pulled up behind her. The girl said the man yelled out to her, saying there was “candy in the back seat of my car, if you want to get in.” A witness reportedly stepped in and told the driver to leave.

In the second incident, a 16-year-old girl told police a red car drove past her repeatedly before the driver stopped and began to speak to her, telling her she was pretty. As she turned to keep walking, she said she heard footsteps before she was grabbed from behind.

Deputies said she was forced into the car and could not escape because the passenger door did not have an inside handle. They said the man drove to a wooded area of Cisco Gardens Park and sexually battered her.



Photo of the suspect’s vehicle and composite image of the suspect (via Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

After the assault, deputies said the teenager was handed an empty McDonalds cup and told to go get water. As soon as she exited the car, the man drove away. The teenager ended up going to a nearby fire station and asked for a ride home. Firefighters said they sensed something wasn’t right and called the sheriff’s office.

JSO described the man as a tall young adult with a deep voice. An arrest report stated he was wearing a black ski mask with the eyes and mouth area cut out, a black, short-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and red Air Force Ones. Deputies said was also wearing a gold belt with a large belt buckle with diamonds. The victims reported that the man has tattoos on his left arm that looked like a dragon and roses.

Anyone having any information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to a $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.