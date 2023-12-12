MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-foot American crocodile, which regularly sunbathes at a Florida park, is causing trouble to some residents who live nearby, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reported.

Most days, parkgoers who frequent Highland Oaks Park in Miami-Dade County see all kinds of wildlife that would usually be seen in the Everglades, such as the massive crocodile. While the croc sits along the shores of the park’s lake, residents worry that an accident might happen.

“There’s a lot of people that visit the park and kids that visit the park, they may not be aware that there’s a crocodile there and they could be exposed to an accident one day,” Sam Cohen, who lives right next to the park with his wife and young daughter told WTVJ.

According to WTVJ, Cohen called the Miami Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces to notify them about the crocodile. However, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission employee responded.

“They basically explained this doesn’t pose a threat because as long as we don’t get close to the crocodiles, nothing bad will happen,” Cohen said. He told WTVJ he wants the reptile moved.

Much like Cohen was told, the FWC also told WTVJ that the “crocodile doesn’t fit the criteria to be removed under the American-Crocodile-Human Interaction Response Plan because it has not displayed behaviors to warrant its removal.”

According to FWC, conflicts between humans and crocodiles are “extremely rare” in Florida. The agency tagged crocodiles in the lake to better understand urban crocodiles in South Florida.

Gerard Loisel, who’s studied marine life for decades, backed up the FWC’s statement about crocodiles, telling WTVJ that the reptiles “tend to be shy,” adding that they’re “not aggressive.”

“You don’t hear about attacks because they don’t normally attack,” Loisel said.

However, Cohen, along with other residents, worry about the worst-case scenario since the park’s playground sits close to the water’s edge.

“I find it disappointing, frustrating, and I think the logic is flawed. I am fully aware that crocs are less dangerous than alligators, and statistically, this has a very, very low chance of happening. Having said that, why are we exposing ourselves to this when there’s an easy solution?” Cohen asked.

Loisel told WTVJ that the likelihood of an American crocodile attacking someone is so rare that there’s only been one reported in recorded history in Florida. According to Loisel, the attack happened in 2014 in Gables-by-the-Sea when two people were swimming in a canal in the early morning hours. Both were bit, however, sustained minor injuries, WTVJ said.

To stay safe while near a crocodile, the FWC recommends residents keep a safe distance from the reptile, swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours, and keep pets on a leash and small children away from the water’s edge. Also, never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous

Anyone concerned about a crocodile is urged to call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.