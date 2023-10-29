ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old is facing several charges after he used a detailed note to rob a Florida CVS pharmacy of various drugs.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to a CVS on Curry Ford Road around 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 for reports of a robbery.

Pharmacy employees told police the suspect, identified as Thomas Mues, 23, handed them a note indicating he had a gun and “would shoot then if he was not provided the pills listed.”

“THIS IS A ARMED ROBBERY!!!,” the note read. “Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

Mues demanded pharmacy workers give him various amounts of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, Liquid Codeine and Viagra.

As officers arrived on the scene, Mues was seen walking out of the store. After a short foot pursuit, Mues was arrested while still holding onto the stolen narcotics and his handwritten note.

Following his arrest, officers said the 23-year-old admitted to police that he traveled to Orlando from Jacksonville to carry out his plan. He also confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida.

The 23-year-old is now facing several robbery, trafficking and possession charges, according to OPD.