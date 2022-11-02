TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There was celebration, elation and tears at Miami International Airport Tuesday night as Jorge “JoJo” Morales reunited with his mother, WTVJ reports.

News cameras captured the emotional moment the 6-year-old ran from his police escort straight into his mother’s arms.

“I miss you so much,” Jojo’s mother, Yanet Concepcion said, giving her son a warm embrace and a toy.

The emotional reunion comes more than two months after Morales was reportedly kidnapped by his father. Authorities said Jojo was picked up by 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and his paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales on Aug. 27, and never returned home, in violation of court orders.

An Amber Alert was issued days later.

The boy was found safe Sunday, nearly 2,000 miles away in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, after a tipster spotted him and his father shopping at Walmart, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

He was “in good health and unharmed,” according to Miami-Dade police.

Jorge and Lilliam Morales were both taken into custody.

“I’m sorry, I can’t stop crying. I’m so happy,” his mother told reporters Tuesday night. “I missed that boy so much.”