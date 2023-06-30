GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A former University of Florida football player was accused of stabbing a woman and shoving her children to the ground on Wednesday.

Lacedrick Brunson, 24, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of child abuse in connection to the incident, according to a report from WCJB-TV.

Gainesville police officers reportedly arrived at the Biven’s Cove apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon to find Brunson covered in blood. A bystander, armed with a kitchen knife, was standing between him and the door of an apartment.

Police said they discovered a woman inside of the apartment with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition.

According to an arrest report obtained by WCJB-TV, the woman told detectives that Brunson had been exhibiting strange behaviors for the last two days, which included talking about God. Brunson allegedly held the woman and her two children in a tight “group hug,” to the point where they could not breathe, and refused to let go.

“I am God,” Brunson reportedly said. “They aren’t going to die.”

As the woman tried to escape Brunson’s grip, he allegedly threw the children to the ground and began stabbing her, according to detectives. The victim reportedly sustained wounds to her chest and chin.

A bystander passing by heard the commotion and ran into the apartment, WCJB reported. Investigators said the bystander grabbed the knife from Brunson and forced him outside.

Brunson was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail, where he remained on Friday, awaiting trial. He played linebacker for the Florida Gators from 2017-2021, according to the UF Athletics website.