TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a portion of I-75 in Charlotte County was closed Saturday after a truck caught fire.

Troopers said the closure is at mile marker 155.

According to the FHP, a semi-trailer carrying chlorine caught fire. Even though the fire was put out, troopers said the truck was still leaking chlorine.

The FHP said it could said one to two hours to offload the chlorine and clean the road.

Southbound traffic on that part of I-75 is being diverted at Exit 158. Northbound traffic remained open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.