(WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol closed one of the northbound lanes of I-75 in Lee County Saturday after a crash.

Troopers said a commercial vehicle hit the overpass. However, no one was injured.

The FHP said the bridge is being analyzed to detect any structural damage to the bridge.

As of this report, the travel lanes of Luckett Road were closed as well as the right lane of northbound I-75.

