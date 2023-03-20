COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A chase on Interstate 75 ended with a motorhome on fire and the driver fleeing into the Everglades.

On Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a hit-and-run crash on southbound I-75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 94.

Shortly after, troopers said they located the hit-and-run vehicle, a full-size motorhome, traveling south on I-75 at mile marker 89. Troopers believe the driver was possibly impaired.

Troopers said they attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver did not stop.

As the motorhome continued, troopers said they deployed stop sticks at multiple locations along I-75. All four of the motorhome’s tires were punctured but the driver refused to stop.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office performed a successful precision immobilization technique at mile marker 32.6, which caused the motorhome to veer off the road, collided with a fence and come to a stop on the south side grass shoulder, FHP said.

Once the motorhome stopped, troopers said the driver remained inside. A short time later, the motorhome became engulfed in flames. The driver exited the motorhome and fled into the Everglades. Troopers said the driver remains at large.

The motorhome fire was quickly extinguished. Troopers said no one else was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.