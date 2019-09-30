I-4 Ultimate worker killed, another injured in Downtown Orlando accident, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – An SGL employee was fatally injured during an accident on the I-4 Ultimate project in Downtown Orlando, officials confirmed.

Officials with SGL Constructors said the incident happened in the area of Lake Lucerne around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, another SGL employee was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Operations on the project have been suspended except for emergency maintenance work.

The employee killed is the fifth death on I-4 Ultimate since construction began in 2015.