Tennessee man spending honeymoon in Florida dies following hit-and-run crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man who was seriously injured during a hit-and-run crash in Florida last weekend passed away Saturday morning.

Christopher and Mary Moore Coffey were traveling on I-95 in Volusia County after their Sept. 12 wedding when Florida Highway Patrol says a white Dodge Charger merging onto the highway struck their vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed.

The family shared Saturday that Christopher was taken off life support after his condition deteriorated.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by his family at 9:45 a.m. Christopher’s final wishes were to donate his organs and the family had a transplant team waiting. The Coffey family extends appreciation and gratitude to so many people who helped Christopher on this journey – the police, fire and rescue, and medical response teams provided tremendous support and compassion. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers.” Rebecca and Donnie Coffey

Christopher’s wife Mary was also injured in the accident. She was treated for her injuries in the wreck and spent what should have been the couple’s honeymoon in the hospital by Christopher’s side.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the driver of the Charger drove away, leaving Christopher and Mary fighting for their lives. Florida troopers said their focus is on finding the driver of the Charger that struck the couple.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS.

If you would like to help the Coffey family you can donate here.