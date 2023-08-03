DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Delray Beach police have arrested a man for murder after his wife’s remains were found inside three suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway nearly two weeks ago.

According to WPTV, 78-year-old William Lowe was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

On July 24, police said they received a call from a construction worker telling them about a suspicious item floating in the water. When officials arrived, a suitcase with human remains was found.

Shortly after finding the first case, Delray Beach police said they received more calls about two more suitcases being found nearby.

WPTV reported that the remains found inside the suitcases were identified through dental records as 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

According to the news outlet, a medical examiner said the woman’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.